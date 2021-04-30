Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) to Post $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) will report earnings per share of $0.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Foundation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.54. First Foundation posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.19. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 25.59%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FFWM. B. Riley boosted their price objective on First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $580,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,559.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,071.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,250 in the last ninety days. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Foundation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in First Foundation by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Foundation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Foundation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in First Foundation by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFWM stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. First Foundation has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $25.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 28.80%.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

