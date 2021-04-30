Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) will announce $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Halliburton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.24. Halliburton posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 340%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on HAL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upped their target price on Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $652,000. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 80,969 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 31,076 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in Halliburton by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 11,229 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HAL traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.56. The stock had a trading volume of 8,349,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,803,423. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.86. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

