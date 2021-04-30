Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.03 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) will announce sales of $88.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $94.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $81.80 million. Rattler Midstream reported sales of $129.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full-year sales of $391.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $351.20 million to $434.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $409.83 million, with estimates ranging from $377.10 million to $456.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $109.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.46 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Rattler Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Shares of Rattler Midstream stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $11.35. 195,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,263. Rattler Midstream has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $11.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Rattler Midstream by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 11.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

