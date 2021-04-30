Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.84 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) will report earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.95) and the highest is ($0.56). X4 Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.34) to ($2.43). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.24) to ($1.53). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover X4 Pharmaceuticals.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.04).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XFOR. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,033,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after buying an additional 47,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 13,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XFOR opened at $8.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $147.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.85. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.38 and a 12 month high of $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 10.19 and a quick ratio of 10.19.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

