Zacks: Brokerages Expect Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.79 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) will post sales of $12.79 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Accenture’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.65 billion to $12.94 billion. Accenture reported sales of $10.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accenture will report full year sales of $49.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $48.59 billion to $49.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $52.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.33 billion to $53.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Accenture.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

NYSE ACN traded down $2.76 on Tuesday, hitting $289.78. 28,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,057,297. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $278.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.49. Accenture has a 52-week low of $174.94 and a 52-week high of $293.28. The company has a market capitalization of $184.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,133.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,598 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,921 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accenture (ACN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.