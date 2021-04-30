Zacks: Brokerages Expect Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.01 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to report sales of $115.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $113.44 million and the highest is $116.67 million. Meta Financial Group posted sales of $103.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full year sales of $519.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $517.56 million to $521.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $539.14 million, with estimates ranging from $534.61 million to $541.93 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 19.66%.

CASH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their target price on Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.26. 251,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,716. Meta Financial Group has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $51.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $86,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $30,859.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,909.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $225,557. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,259,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,104 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares during the last quarter. Brookside Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,881,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,069,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

