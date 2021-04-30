Zacks: Brokerages Expect Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) to announce $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.72. Otis Worldwide posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Otis Worldwide.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

Shares of OTIS traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,540. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.39. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $47.20 and a 52-week high of $79.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

In related news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 176,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 957.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after buying an additional 64,146 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,026,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,315,000 after buying an additional 35,274 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 161,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,884,000 after buying an additional 14,050 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

