Zacks: Brokerages Expect Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $98.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) will report sales of $98.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quantum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $98.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $98.00 million. Quantum posted sales of $88.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quantum will report full-year sales of $355.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $355.10 million to $355.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $401.19 million, with estimates ranging from $388.20 million to $420.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Quantum.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $98.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.00 million.

A number of research firms have commented on QMCO. Oppenheimer began coverage on Quantum in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Quantum in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Quantum from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

In other news, CRO Elizabeth King sold 18,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $149,979.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 291,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,485.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum during the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quantum by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Quantum by 338.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 10,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Quantum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Quantum stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.55. 6,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,520. Quantum has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $9.47. The company has a market capitalization of $467.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.15.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

