Zacks: Brokerages Expect V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) to Announce $0.29 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) will post $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for V.F.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.32. V.F. reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 190%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that V.F. will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for V.F..

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS.

VFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Pivotal Research upgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of V.F. by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,002,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,452,183,000 after buying an additional 11,575,693 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,785,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of V.F. by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,584,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $647,799,000 after buying an additional 2,077,099 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of V.F. by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,503,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $213,806,000 after buying an additional 911,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $88.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of -683.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.48. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

