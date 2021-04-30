Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) to Sell

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics based on hypoxia inducible factor biology for patients with kidney disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

AKBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.22.

NASDAQ AKBA opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $519.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.11. Akebia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $13.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $56.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.86 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 126.86% and a negative return on equity of 68.51%. Research analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 90,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 9,106 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

