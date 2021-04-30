Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

BBVA has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.75.

NYSE:BBVA opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of -69.38 and a beta of 1.45. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $5.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.74.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. On average, research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.0697 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 304.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 89,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 67,322 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 825,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 199,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

