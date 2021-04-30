Zacks Investment Research Downgrades EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) to Hold

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

OTCMKTS:ENQUF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.22. 1,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,674. EnQuest has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average of $0.18. The stock has a market cap of $373.08 million, a PE ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 3.32.

EnQuest Company Profile

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alba, Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, Alma/Galia, and the Dons area.

