Zacks Investment Research Downgrades L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Societe Generale raised L’Air Liquide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIQUY opened at $34.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.46. The firm has a market cap of $81.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91. L’Air Liquide has a 52-week low of $23.84 and a 52-week high of $34.49.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.509 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from L’Air Liquide’s previous annual dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. L’Air Liquide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in L’Air Liquide in the fourth quarter worth $385,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in L’Air Liquide by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in L’Air Liquide by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in L’Air Liquide by 3.1% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 75,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments.

