Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) to Hold

Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Micro Focus International plc is an infrastructure software company which develops, sells and supports software products and solutions. The Company’s products include Access Manager, Access Review, AccuRev, AccuSync, Acu4GL, AcuBench, ACUCOBOL-GT, AcuConnect, AcuServer, AcuSQL, AcuXDBC, Aegis, AppManager, Artix, Atlas, Business Continuity Clustering, Caliber, Client for Windows, Cloud Manager and CloudAccess. It principally serves federal, airlines and healthcare industries. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan and internationally. Micro Focus International plc is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom. “

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BNP Paribas cut Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

MFGP opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 2.54. Micro Focus International has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,438,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,216,000 after buying an additional 706,700 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 97.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 95,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 47,200 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 401,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 39,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Micro Focus International (MFGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.