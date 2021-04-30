Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) to Hold

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

Get Zalando alerts:

ZLNDY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Zalando from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Zalando in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zalando has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

ZLNDY opened at $53.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.63. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $62.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.97 and a beta of 1.66.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Read More: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zalando (ZLNDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.