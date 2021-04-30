Zacks Investment Research Lowers Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. produces cement, ready-mix concrete and construction aggregates. Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. is based in Casale Monferrato, Italy. “

Get Buzzi Unicem alerts:

Shares of Buzzi Unicem stock opened at $27.12 on Tuesday. Buzzi Unicem has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $27.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.30.

About Buzzi Unicem

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Buzzi Unicem (BZZUF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Unicem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi Unicem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.