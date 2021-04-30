Zacks Investment Research Lowers eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eHealth, Inc. is the parent company of eHealthInsurance, the leading online source of health insurance for individuals, families and small businesses. eHealthInsurance presents complex health insurance information in an objective, user-friendly format, enabling the research, analysis, comparison and purchase of health insurance products that best meet consumers’ needs. eHealth and eHealthInsurance.com are registered trademarks of eHealthInsurance Services, Inc. eHealth, Inc. and its technology was responsible for the nation’s first Internet-based sale of a health insurance policy. The Company is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EHTH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of eHealth from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of eHealth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of eHealth from $200.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.31.

Shares of EHTH stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.87. 17,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,739. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.26. eHealth has a 52-week low of $47.84 and a 52-week high of $137.49.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.54. eHealth had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eHealth will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in eHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in eHealth by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in eHealth by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

