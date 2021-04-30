Zacks Investment Research Lowers The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Hackett Group, a global strategic advisory firm and an Answerthink company, is a leader in best practice research and advisory programs, benchmarking and transformation consulting services, including shared services, offshoring and outsourcing advice. Utilizing best practices and implementation insight from more than 4,000 benchmarking studies, executives use Hackett’s empirically based approach to quickly define and prioritize initiatives, and to leverage proven strategies that enable world-class performance. “

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their price target on The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ:HCKT traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $16.63. 820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,710. The Hackett Group has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $18.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.14. The company has a market cap of $502.82 million, a PE ratio of 85.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $59.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.71 million. Analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in The Hackett Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in The Hackett Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in The Hackett Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Hackett Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in The Hackett Group by 23.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. 78.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

