Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) to Hold

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vermilion Energy Inc. is an international oil and gas producer with properties in Western Canada, Australia, France and the Netherlands. Vermilion Energy Inc, formerly known as Vermilion Energy Trust, is based in Calgary, Canada. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $9.25 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.69.

Vermilion Energy stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $8.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.25.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 121.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $242.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.09 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VET. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,788,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 251.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,829,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,689 shares during the period. Rempart Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,777,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $2,131,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 568,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 283,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

