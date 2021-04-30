Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genmab A/S is a biotechnology company. It specializes in development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes DARZALEX(R), Arzerra(R), tisotumab vedotin, enapotamab vedotin, HexaBody-DR5/DR5(R) and DuoBody-CD3xCD20 (R),which are in clinical stage. Genmab A/S is based in Copenhagen V, Denmark. “

GMAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Genmab A/S from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Genmab A/S from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.13.

NASDAQ:GMAB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,029. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $23.88 and a 12 month high of $44.83.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $327.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.86 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 34.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 192.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. 6.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

