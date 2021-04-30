Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) to “Buy”

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.23% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Green Brick Partners, Inc. is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing and sale of residential projects. It operates primarily in Dallas, Fort Worth, Texas, Atlanta and Georgia. Green Brick Partners, Inc., formerly known as BioFuel Energy Corp, is based in Plano, Texas. “

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on Green Brick Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Green Brick Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Shares of GRBK traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $25.81. 913,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,649. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.94. Green Brick Partners has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $27.40.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $254.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.20 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 17.50%. Analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard S. Press bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,182. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 185.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the third quarter worth $225,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Brick Partners (GRBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.