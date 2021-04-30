Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $98.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Plexus reported impressive second-quarter fiscal 2021 results. Revenues grew driven by higher Americas and Europe, and the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC) revenues. Plexus won 42 manufacturing contracts during the quarter, worth $284 million in annualized revenues. Moreover, earnings benefited from the gross margin expansion, driven by significant fixed cost leverage. Further, global expansion, new program wins and expanding manufacturing opportunities hold promise. The company’s growing footprint in healthcare is a key catalyst. Although strength in Healthcare/Life Sciences, semi-cap and defense is a positive, volatile end-markets remain a headwind for Plexus’ top-line growth, at least in the near term. Shares of Plexus have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

PLXS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sidoti downgraded Plexus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Plexus from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Plexus from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $94.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Plexus has a 12 month low of $54.31 and a 12 month high of $96.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.82.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Plexus will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 3,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $260,676.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,596,086.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.78, for a total value of $367,791.54. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,548. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 14,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Plexus by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Plexus by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Plexus by 1.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in Plexus by 5.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

