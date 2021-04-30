Zealium (NZL) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $136.00

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 30th. In the last seven days, Zealium has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zealium has a market cap of $59,598.30 and approximately $136.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zealium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zealium alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 184% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00027658 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00018970 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $640.04 or 0.01168578 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

Zealium (NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,244,917 coins and its circulating supply is 16,244,917 coins. The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zealium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zealium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.