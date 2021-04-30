Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) will post $1.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.32 billion. Zebra Technologies reported sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full year sales of $5.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $411.13.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total value of $7,605,522.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,934 shares in the company, valued at $98,722,700.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total value of $167,145.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,851.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,535 shares of company stock worth $25,429,582 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 14.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA traded down $8.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $487.74. 353,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,674. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $215.52 and a twelve month high of $518.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.66 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $487.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $413.15.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

