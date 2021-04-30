Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Given New $186.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ZEN. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.47.

NYSE ZEN opened at $149.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Zendesk has a 12-month low of $70.05 and a 12-month high of $166.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zendesk will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zendesk news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $6,829,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 833,854 shares in the company, valued at $129,797,713.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $149,861.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,740.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,917 shares of company stock valued at $25,657,280 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,294,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,043,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,316 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,992,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,182,000 after purchasing an additional 923,694 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,684,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,100,000 after purchasing an additional 123,329 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,289,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,519,000 after purchasing an additional 56,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 747.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,241,000 after purchasing an additional 975,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

