Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Shares Gap Down to $1.10

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.10, but opened at $1.07. Zomedica shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 119,616 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18.

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

In other Zomedica news, CMO Stephanie Morley sold 805,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $933,800.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,764,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,912.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Johnny D. Powers sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 725,000 shares in the company, valued at $841,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,619,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,878,505.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zomedica in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Zomedica during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zomedica during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Zomedica during the third quarter worth about $29,000.

About Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)

Zomedica Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. Its lead drug product candidate is ZM-007, an oral suspension formulation of metronidazole for the treatment of acute diarrhea in small dog breeds and puppies.

