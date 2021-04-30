ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ZI. Raymond James raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.95.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $52.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.42 and a 200-day moving average of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.44 million. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 225,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $10,736,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,736,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd Crockett sold 754,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $44,458,780.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,798,274 shares of company stock worth $257,876,057 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,503,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,941 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,913,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,914 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,215,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,303,000 after purchasing an additional 236,899 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,628,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,519,000 after purchasing an additional 320,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $65,407,000.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

