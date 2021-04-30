Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Buys New Shares in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 138,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000.

ITQRU stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $10.74.

About Itiquira Acquisition

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

