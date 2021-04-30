Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Decreases Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC decreased its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 72.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,147 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 39,123 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in RingCentral by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.19, for a total transaction of $137,977.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,277,624.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.72, for a total transaction of $4,596,756.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 165,895 shares in the company, valued at $61,998,279.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,759 shares of company stock worth $19,901,042. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RNG shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on RingCentral from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RingCentral from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.17.

NYSE:RNG opened at $316.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $317.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.75. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.10 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The company has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.31 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $334.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.92 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. Research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

