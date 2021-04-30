Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Has $877,000 Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lowered its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FXI opened at $47.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.81. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.20 and a one year high of $54.53.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.