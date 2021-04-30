Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Invests $2.11 Million in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 212,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,000.

Shares of Gores Holdings VII stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09.

Get Gores Holdings VII alerts:

About Gores Holdings VII

Gores Holdings VII, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.