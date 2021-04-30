Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 701,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in International General Insurance were worth $5,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in International General Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Get International General Insurance alerts:

Shares of International General Insurance stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.67. International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $11.05.

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $78.70 million for the quarter. International General Insurance had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 12.54%.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%.

About International General Insurance

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance segments. It offers a portfolio of specialty lines insurance products and services for energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, casualty, financial institutions, and marine liability.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC).

Receive News & Ratings for International General Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International General Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.