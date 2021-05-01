-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) to report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.03 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Radius Global Infrastructure.

Get Radius Global Infrastructure alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on RADI shares. Raymond James started coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of RADI opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $2,764,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 12.9% during the first quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 485,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 55,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiary, AP Wireless, engages in the ownership and leasing of various triple-net ground, rooftop, and other critical communications properties for wireless carriers and tower companies underlying their mission critical cell site antenna infrastructure.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radius Global Infrastructure (RADI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.