$0.19 EPS Expected for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) to report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.20. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,589,000. Lynch & Associates IN bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $1,381,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $658,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $139,000.

NASDAQ:EBC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.33. The stock had a trading volume of 880,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,367. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.12. Eastern Bankshares has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

