$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.27. Gildan Activewear posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 233.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $690.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.69 million. Gildan Activewear had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

GIL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.29.

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $34.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.80. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $35.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 11,160,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $312,603,000 after buying an additional 32,655 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,851,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $247,935,000 after purchasing an additional 34,354 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 436.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,933,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640,446 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,849,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $107,535,000 after purchasing an additional 59,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter worth $68,151,000. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

