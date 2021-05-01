$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Wayfair’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Wayfair reported earnings of ($2.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 111.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $5.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $9.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.80) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on W shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist raised shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.35.

W stock traded down $11.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $295.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,609,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.35, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $324.27 and a 200 day moving average of $284.15. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $119.70 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00.

In other news, Director Michael Andrew Kumin acquired 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $283.50 per share, for a total transaction of $13,608,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 240,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,306,773.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.67, for a total value of $415,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,581 shares of company stock worth $7,180,687 in the last quarter. 30.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Wayfair by 133.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Wayfair by 177.7% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after buying an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Wayfair by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 224,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,784,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Wayfair by 3.5% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

