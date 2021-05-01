-$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) to report ($0.32) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for GlycoMimetics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). GlycoMimetics posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will report full year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GlycoMimetics.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million.

A number of research firms have commented on GLYC. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ GLYC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.40. 554,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,030. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.45. GlycoMimetics has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $5.19. The firm has a market cap of $123.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.46.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 10.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,896,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,553,000 after buying an additional 365,096 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in GlycoMimetics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,208,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth about $3,382,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in GlycoMimetics by 181.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 716,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 461,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in GlycoMimetics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 18,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.

