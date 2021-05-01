$0.37 EPS Expected for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to post earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.39. Verint Systems posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Verint Systems.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRNT shares. TheStreet cut Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $48.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 202.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $52.70.

In related news, President Elan Moriah sold 12,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $597,163.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 9,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $451,036.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,457 shares of company stock valued at $8,371,996 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the third quarter worth about $39,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Verint Systems by 171.4% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verint Systems (VRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.