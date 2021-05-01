$0.45 EPS Expected for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) will announce $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.55. Enphase Energy posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $3.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Enphase Energy.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.55.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $139.25 on Monday. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $37.81 and a twelve month high of $229.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 108.79, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

In related news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $1,176,903.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,302,709.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 8,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total value of $1,565,472.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,220 shares in the company, valued at $52,144,610.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 226,471 shares of company stock worth $37,630,844. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 36.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,831,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enphase Energy (ENPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.