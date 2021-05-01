$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) will report $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Employers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Employers posted earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Employers will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Employers had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $163.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EIG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Employers from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Employers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:EIG traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $40.48. 289,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,089. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.62. Employers has a one year low of $25.53 and a one year high of $43.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of -0.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Employers’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

In related news, EVP Tracey Lynn Berg sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $318,835.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,757.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Employers in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,132,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Employers by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 533,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,167,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Employers by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after buying an additional 40,842 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Employers by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after buying an additional 97,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Employers by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 24,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

