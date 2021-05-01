-$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) will report ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Prothena’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.82) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.73). Prothena posted earnings of ($0.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prothena will report full year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.42) to ($2.58). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 41.97% and a negative net margin of 13,615.75%. The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PRTA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Prothena from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BTIG Research upgraded Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Shares of Prothena stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,526. Prothena has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $28.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average of $16.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.71.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.75 per share, for a total transaction of $18,156,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 7,540 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $192,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Prothena by 7.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prothena by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Prothena by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

