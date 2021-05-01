$0.84 EPS Expected for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to post $0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.82. Gaming and Leisure Properties also reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GLPI. Mizuho increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth $3,919,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after buying an additional 11,970 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 9,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Fundamental Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,594,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.49. 1,619,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,348. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.06. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $24.46 and a one year high of $46.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 75.58%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

