$0.90 EPS Expected for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) to report earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for TransUnion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.96. TransUnion posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TRU shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

In related news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 8,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $770,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $458,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,875 shares of company stock worth $3,420,357 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the third quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 271.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransUnion stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $104.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,364,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,889. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.23. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $110.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

