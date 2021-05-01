$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) to post earnings per share of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. TFI International posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TFI International will report full year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $4.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $5.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TFI International.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TFII shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TFI International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.29.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in TFI International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in TFI International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in TFI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in TFI International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TFI International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $601,000. 43.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TFII opened at $87.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17. TFI International has a 12 month low of $24.39 and a 12 month high of $88.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.2324 dividend. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

