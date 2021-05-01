$0.96 EPS Expected for Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Blucora’s earnings. Blucora reported earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blucora will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Blucora.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $155.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.92 million. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 36.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Blucora in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Blucora by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,416,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $118,000,000 after purchasing an additional 424,216 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blucora by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 4,522,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,958,000 after buying an additional 44,228 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blucora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,888,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 792,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,615,000 after purchasing an additional 142,676 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 751,744 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,957,000 after purchasing an additional 57,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCOR traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $14.40. The stock had a trading volume of 363,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,953. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Blucora has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $18.41. The company has a market capitalization of $694.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

