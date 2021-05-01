-$1.04 EPS Expected for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) will announce earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.32). Exact Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.60) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($3.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to ($3.11). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($1.62). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($2.60). The business had revenue of $466.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.98 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXAS shares. TheStreet downgraded Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

In related news, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 5,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $796,264.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,171 shares in the company, valued at $6,429,407.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 2,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $280,369.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,950,445.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,428 shares of company stock valued at $8,114,785 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,195,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $423,419,000 after acquiring an additional 215,604 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 45.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $352,668,000 after buying an additional 836,874 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $201,627,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,041.1% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,325,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $175,588,000 after buying an additional 1,209,150 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,149,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,264,000 after acquiring an additional 140,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.82. The company had a trading volume of 731,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,737. Exact Sciences has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $159.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.65 and a beta of 1.64.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

