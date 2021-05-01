$1.19 Billion in Sales Expected for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) will announce $1.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.32 billion. MercadoLibre posted sales of $652.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full year sales of $5.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.47 billion to $6.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.28 billion to $9.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MercadoLibre.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($1.41). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MELI. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,724.72.

Shares of MELI traded down $17.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,570.98. 271,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,064. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. MercadoLibre has a 52-week low of $570.01 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,531.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,587.12. The company has a market cap of $78.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -9,818.01 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MELI. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 13,455.2% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,415,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,038 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,196,000 after purchasing an additional 561,435 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $808,287,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 597,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,292,000 after purchasing an additional 383,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $318,501,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

