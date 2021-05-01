$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) will announce $1.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hasbro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the highest is $1.24 billion. Hasbro reported sales of $860.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full year sales of $6.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hasbro.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

HAS has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $99.45 on Wednesday. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $101.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth $118,977,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at $95,832,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hasbro by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,543,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,733,000 after purchasing an additional 590,831 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at $28,791,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 328.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 258,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,838,000 after acquiring an additional 198,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hasbro (HAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.