$1.25 EPS Expected for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) will report $1.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Eaton’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28. Eaton reported earnings per share of $1.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton will report full-year earnings of $5.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $6.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eaton.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. HSBC raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.94.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $503,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $142.93. 1,489,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,261,710. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. Eaton has a one year low of $70.54 and a one year high of $145.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 53.62%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eaton (ETN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.