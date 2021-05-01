$1.26 EPS Expected for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to announce $1.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for LHC Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the lowest is $1.22. LHC Group posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full year earnings of $5.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.76 to $6.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $532.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.67 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LHCG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.11.

Shares of LHCG traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.27. 131,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,063. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.98. LHC Group has a 12 month low of $116.26 and a 12 month high of $236.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in LHC Group by 343.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in LHC Group in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

